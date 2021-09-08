Selfkey (KEY) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. Selfkey has a total market cap of $40.77 million and $16.90 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00170158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00058414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.35 or 0.00717832 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00042844 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,719,969,446 coins. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

