SEMAFO (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) Shares Up 4.4%

SEMAFO Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) shares shot up 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.47. 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 55,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47.

SEMAFO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEMFF)

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for SEMAFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMAFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.