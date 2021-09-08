Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.680-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.67 million.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.51 and a 200 day moving average of $66.72. Semtech has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. Susquehanna restated a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Semtech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.55.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Semtech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 117.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Semtech worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

