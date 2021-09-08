Sentinel Chain (SENC) Market Cap Tops $250,924.32

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $250,924.32 and approximately $122,343.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00058216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00168749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00043200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.99 or 0.00719124 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

