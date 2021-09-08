Sentinel Price Reaches $0.0288 on Top Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $128.49 million and $280,802.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,113,194,033 coins and its circulating supply is 4,465,070,044 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

