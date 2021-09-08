Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 93.80 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 92.20 ($1.20). Approximately 136,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 168,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.20).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93. The company has a market capitalization of £542.47 million and a P/E ratio of 11.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 90.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Seplat Petroleum Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.59%.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

