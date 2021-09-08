Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.03. 7,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 87,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $268.41 million, a PE ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

Sernova Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEOVF)

Sernova Corp. is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company. It engages in the business of developing medical technologies for the treatment of chronic debilitating metabolic diseases such as diabetes, blood disorders including hemophilia and other diseases treated through replacement of proteins and hormones missing within the body.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.