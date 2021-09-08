Sether (SETH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,469.00

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Sether coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sether has a total market cap of $514,722.29 and approximately $1,469.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sether has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sether Coin Profile

Sether (CRYPTO:SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Sether

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

