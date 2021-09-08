SHIELD Hits Market Capitalization of $118,645.17 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $118,645.17 and $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,201.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.75 or 0.07531654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $662.06 or 0.01432985 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.27 or 0.00390186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00125667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.40 or 0.00583091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.18 or 0.00560985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.66 or 0.00334749 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

