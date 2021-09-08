Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Tops $5.61

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $22,181.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.61 or 0.00012164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00060237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00132479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00192025 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.83 or 0.07279623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,073.20 or 0.99854735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.42 or 0.00739968 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

