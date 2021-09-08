Shore Capital Increases Drive Shack (LON:DS) Price Target to GBX 577

Drive Shack (LON:DS) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Shore Capital from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 577 ($7.54) in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Drive Shack from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Drive Shack from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.