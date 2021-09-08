Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt downgraded accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt downgraded accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

ACSO traded up GBX 116 ($1.52) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 944 ($12.33). 255,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,406. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 654.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 636.19. The firm has a market cap of £389.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10. accesso Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 950 ($12.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.90.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

