ShowHand (HAND) Trading Up 19.7% This Week

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 24.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One ShowHand coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ShowHand has a total market cap of $105,418.93 and $12.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00058185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00149259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.36 or 0.00716737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00041692 BTC.

ShowHand Coin Profile

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

