Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 12,790 Shares

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,790 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $1,452,304.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,823,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,065,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $1,496,644.20.

On Monday, August 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,090 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $1,042,196.10.

On Friday, August 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $2,225,733.69.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,831 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $1,348,281.48.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,281,024.92.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $31,886.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,619 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $1,295,087.97.

On Thursday, July 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $2,845,178.28.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,026,334.86.

NYSE:SSTK traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.73. 198,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,623. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $118.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.69.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shutterstock by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.43.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

