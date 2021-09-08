Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s current price.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

SSTK stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,105. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.69. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $118.38.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $1,042,196.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 117,333 shares of company stock worth $12,095,724 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Shutterstock by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

