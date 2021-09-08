Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) PT Raised to $130.00 at Truist

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.43.

NYSE SSTK traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.59. 1,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,105. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $118.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.69.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,026,334.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,090,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,894,486.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,333 shares of company stock valued at $12,095,724. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Shutterstock by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Shutterstock by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 115.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

