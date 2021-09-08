Shyft Network Trading Up 0.8% This Week (SHFT)

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Shyft Network has a market cap of $104.75 million and $352,418.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Shyft Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00059815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00158726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.62 or 0.00731773 BTC.

About Shyft Network

Shyft Network (SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,989,841 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

