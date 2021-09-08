Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SMEGF opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94. Siemens Energy has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

