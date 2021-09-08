Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) traded down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.95 and last traded at $68.95. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.25.

Separately, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.70 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.03.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

