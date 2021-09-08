Signata Market Cap Hits $1.76 Million (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Signata coin can now be bought for about $0.0885 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges. Signata has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $395,007.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Signata has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00058767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.95 or 0.00171455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.18 or 0.00721395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00043114 BTC.

Signata Profile

Signata (SATA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,836,266 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

