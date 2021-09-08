Signata (SATA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.75 Million

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0884 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. Signata has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $391,115.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Signata has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00058483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00151670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.77 or 0.00722016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00042039 BTC.

About Signata

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,836,266 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

