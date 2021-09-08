Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,761 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.52% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $11,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIMO stock opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day moving average of $65.92. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $81.87. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

