Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 136,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 436,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

About Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF)

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. Its portfolio include Ulaan Ovoo in Mongolia, Pulacayo in Bolivia, Titan in Ontario, and Gibellini in Nevada. The company was founded on November 6, 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

