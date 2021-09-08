Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Sells $362,070.00 in Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Scott A. Reed sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SI stock traded down $7.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.40. The stock had a trading volume of 534,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,312. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $187.86.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,580 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,749,000 after acquiring an additional 983,076 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,458,000 after acquiring an additional 963,113 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $58,874,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,748,000 after acquiring an additional 498,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.