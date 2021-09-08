Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) were down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $110.26 and last traded at $112.73. Approximately 4,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,191,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.62.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.94 and its 200-day moving average is $115.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $1,139,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,598,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 23,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $2,803,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,804 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,011. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 207.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,580 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,749,000 after purchasing an additional 983,076 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 738.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,458,000 after purchasing an additional 963,113 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $58,874,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after acquiring an additional 498,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.