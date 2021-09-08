Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Shares Down 0.3%

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.69. 11,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 25,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

