Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 31,713 shares.The stock last traded at $27.04 and had previously closed at $27.78.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.73.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
