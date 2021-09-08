SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of SiTime worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Kayak Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,829,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $4,328,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $34,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,066 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.33.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $224.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5,623.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.29. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $232.27.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

