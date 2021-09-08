SIX (SIX) Achieves Market Cap of $17.47 Million

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One SIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0638 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. SIX has a total market capitalization of $17.47 million and approximately $838,634.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SIX has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00059411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00126594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00176983 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.23 or 0.07165298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,517.38 or 1.00026391 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.27 or 0.00729528 BTC.

About SIX

SIX’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official website is six.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

Buying and Selling SIX

