Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) fell 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.59. 172,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,901,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

SKLZ has been the subject of several research reports. dropped their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $4,543,716.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,259,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 823,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,214,566. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 481,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after buying an additional 227,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Skillz by 81.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248,052 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Skillz by 47.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skillz by 276.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

