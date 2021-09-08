Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s share price traded down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.59. 172,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,901,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Get Skillz alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $4,543,716.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,259,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 823,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,214,566. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skillz by 3,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.