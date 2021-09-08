Skycoin (SKY) Price Tops $1.27 on Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Skycoin has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00060973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00134323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00194509 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.78 or 0.07198205 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,374.57 or 0.99831326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.03 or 0.00742761 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars.

