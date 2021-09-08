Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as high as C$0.57. Skyharbour Resources shares last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 417,432 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Skyharbour Resources from C$0.53 to C$0.77 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.93 million and a PE ratio of -48.18.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

