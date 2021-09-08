Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $147.59 million and approximately $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00059805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00169423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002147 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00043731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.18 or 0.00722802 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

