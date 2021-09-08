Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,724 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Smartsheet worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 111.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,608 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 210.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,105 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,230,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,998,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 49,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $3,250,486.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at $169,726,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 292,546 shares of company stock worth $20,155,842. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

SMAR opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.47.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

