Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.47.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $864,036.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pete Godbole bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,546 shares of company stock valued at $20,155,842. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.