Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $100.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

SMAR opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,036.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole acquired 1,400 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,546 shares of company stock valued at $20,155,842. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

