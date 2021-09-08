Smoothy 24 Hour Volume Reaches $876,771.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. Smoothy has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $876,771.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00060205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00133521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00198907 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.32 or 0.07160353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,188.72 or 0.99938238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.93 or 0.00754987 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.