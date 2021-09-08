SnowGem Trading Down 13.2% This Week (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004147 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

