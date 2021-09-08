SnowSwap Market Cap Tops $2.31 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $27,818.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $6.88 or 0.00014921 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00131983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00187712 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,337.73 or 0.07234640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,112.07 or 0.99949428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.25 or 0.00900060 BTC.

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

