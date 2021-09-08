Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.75

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 91434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

