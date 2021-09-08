Soda Coin Trading Down 26.8% Over Last Week (SOC)

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. Soda Coin has a total market capitalization of $62.27 million and $11.36 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soda Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Soda Coin has traded down 26.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00059788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00169246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00043712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.14 or 0.00715957 BTC.

Soda Coin Profile

Soda Coin (SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,753,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng . The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

