Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kellner Capital LLC

Kellner Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Sogou accounts for 0.6% of Kellner Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kellner Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Sogou worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sogou by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sogou during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 7.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOGO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. 8,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,394. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 881.88 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. Sogou Inc. has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $8.94.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter. Sogou had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 0.69%.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of search and search-related services. It also offers advertising services which enable advertisers’ promotional links to be displayed on the search result pages and other properties, and third parties’ internet properties. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

