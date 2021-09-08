SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 1,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 180,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02.

About SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF)

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a principal investment firm with a focus on the biopharmaceutical and cannabis industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Scythian Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to SOL Global Investments Corp. in October 2018. SOL Global Investments Corp.

