SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.40. 58,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 248,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $287.27 million, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 2.84.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNDW)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in the commercialization, development, refinement, and marketing of SolarWindow technology. It provides the ability to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources and generate electricity from a transparent and coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells applied to glass and plastics.

