SolGold (LON:SOLG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.24

Shares of SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.24 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.39). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38), with a volume of 788,097 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.31. The stock has a market cap of £656.10 million and a PE ratio of -36.25.

Get SolGold alerts:

In related news, insider Nicholas Mather sold 23,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39), for a total value of £6,906.30 ($9,023.13).

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.