SonoCoin (SONO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One SonoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. SonoCoin has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $82,877.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SonoCoin has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00059951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00130643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00197081 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.69 or 0.07249942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,037.45 or 1.00210030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.68 or 0.00739388 BTC.

SonoCoin Coin Profile

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io . SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin

Buying and Selling SonoCoin

