Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 276.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,609 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 292,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,601,262 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonos stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.97. 8,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,438. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. Analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

