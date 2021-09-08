Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Sotherly Hotels reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 110.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 35.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ:SOHO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,405. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

