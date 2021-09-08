Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.99 and last traded at $21.01. Approximately 2,352 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01.

